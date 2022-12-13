Transfer news: Chelsea in talks to sign Germany striker Moukoko

Chelsea have opened talks to sign18-year-old Germany striker Youssoufa Moukoko on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in July. (Nicolo Schira), external

Chelsea target Rafael Leao, 23, is unwilling to renew his contract with AC Milan as the Portugal forward wants more than the reported seven million euros a year the Italian side are offering. (Sky Germany via Football Transfers), external

Ex-Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has told friends he is keen on the Chelsea job, if it were to become available. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column