Mikael Mandron is delighted with his early progress at Motherwell after he scored twice on his first start in the 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Arbroath at Gayfield to put his team in the last 16 of the draw.

The 28-year-old Frenchman told BBC Scotland: "It was a great start. Personally I am very happy to have scored the goals but more importantly we approached the game really well. We were solid.

"It was always going to be a tough game. We created chances, we could have scored one or two more goals. As a whole we are very happy."

The 6ft 3 in former Colchester and Crewe striker joined Motherwell from Gillingham just over a week ago and is looking forward to experiencing Scottish football more fully.

"From what I've been hearing and seeing, it's a very competitive league," he said. "A lot of time you play a better style of football than down south. The fans are very passionate. That's what I'm really looking forward to. I am looking forward to getting loads of chances and scoring goals.

"It's very exciting for me. It is everything that I would have wanted it to be."