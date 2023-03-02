Tottenham Hotspur were "nowhere near good enough", says former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison after watching them limply exit the FA Cup at Sheffield United.

Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski came off the bench in the second half but were unable to find a way past a rugged Blades defence, while Iliman Ndiaye pierced the Spurs backline with a fine finish late on.

Assistant boss Cristian Stellini apologised for the performance and Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that he could not understand Spurs' approach.

"I don't get it," he said. "This was their best chance to win silverware for the first time in 15 years but they had no intensity, no cutting edge.

"They didn't give their fans anything to cheer about."

Fourth in the Premier League, Spurs trail 1-0 going into the second leg of their Champions League tie against Milan next Wednesday.

"I think they'll beat them at home where the place will be rocking," Morrison said. "So why did they not play their strongest team here?"

Get more analysis on Spurs here on BBC Sounds