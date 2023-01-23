St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers: Your views

We asked for your thoughts on how Rangers played against St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup tie at McDiarmid Park. Here's what you had to say:

Ronnie: Our worst performance under Beale but another win. We controlled the game however we were playing a very poor St Johnstone side thankfully. A lot of the players lacked energy, but Tillman and Sakala will always create, and Borna at last gets back to scoring. Our back line looked solid & actually dealt with crosses into the box which is a plus.

John: Rangers need pace in midfield and their shots from distance are rare and poor target wise. Beale must know this, training sessions a must.