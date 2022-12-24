St Mirren 3-1 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I think it's pretty clear why it unravelled. We made a mistake at the back. We should've played forward instead of coming back to Anthony Stewart, and he makes a poor decision.

"It's definitely a foul but I've not had a chance to see the angle the VAR has but we're not sure if it was inside or outside the box.

"There's no legislating for the goals we've lost. And the guys who've made the mistakes are big enough and strong enough characters to hold their hands up.

"But I am the manager and I take the brunt, and all the responsibility. I didn't think we were under any pressure at all. We gave St Mirren a gift."

Goodwin also confirmed Vicente Besuijen was allowed to go home for Christmas after suffering with illness recently.

He wasn't going to be ready to play anyway, the Aberdeen boss said. He'll be back in contention for Kilmarnock on the 28th.