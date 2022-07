Chelsea are making progress in their attempt to sign 22-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, after Juventus softened their stance on the asking price. (CBS Sports), external

Meanwhile, the Blues are expected to agree a deal to sell winger Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan. (Mail), external

And Newcastle United have Chelsea forward Armando Broja on their shortlist of striker targets. (GiveMeSport), external

