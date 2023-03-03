'I've been very streaky in my career' - Doidge eyes goal spree

Christian Doidge hopes his first Premiership goal for Kilmarnock will spark a hot streak to boost their survival bid.

The on-loan Hibs striker final got off the mark in the 3-1 defeat at Livingston last month and his fellow forwards haven’t exactly been banging them in either.

Kyle Vassell, suspended for Saturday’s trip to face Rangers, has netted once since signing in January and Scott Robinson has two goals to his name.

Doidge, 30, admitted he needed the goal against Livingston "big time" and added: "One of the strikers will have to get hot towards the end of the season to really help us and hopefully all three of us can do it.

"I relish that pressure. I have scored a lot of goals in my career and I know I have been very streaky in my career. When I get one I normally go on a little run and hopefully I can do that.

"The manager wants to play two up front and that is great for us, you have a partner up there but the most important thing for us is to win games and work as hard as we can and I am sure one of us will hit a bit of form."