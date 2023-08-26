Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham: Key stats

  • This is the third successive season Tottenham have gone unbeaten in their opening three Premier Leauge games (W2 D1), and just the third time since 1992-93 they’ve scored at least two goals in their first three games (2009-10 and 2018-19 also).

  • Bournemouth have conceded the opening goal in 25 Premier League games now since the start of last season, the most among current sides in the competition.

  • All three of James Maddison’s Premier League goal involvements so far this season (1 goal, 2 assists) have come away from home. Indeed, since the start of the 2021-22 season, only Mohamed Salah (33) and Harry Kane (31) have been involved in more away goals in the competition than him (23 – 13 goals, 10 assists).

  • Dejan Kulusevski ends a run of 20 Premier League games without a goal, after last scoring away to Manchester City back in January. Indeed, seven of his eight goals in the competition have come away from home (87%).

