West Ham v Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

West Ham have won their past five Premier League meetings with Aston Villa. In their top-flight history, only against Coventry (nine) and Villa themselves (six) have they won more consecutively.

Aston Villa have lost five of their past six Premier League away games in London, though they did win their last such visit 2-0 against Spurs in January. They last won consecutive away league games in the capital in November 2020.

West Ham striker Danny Ings scored six Premier League goals for Aston Villa this season and he could become the first player to score for and against the Villans in the same Premier League campaign.