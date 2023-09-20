Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has revealed the club have a buy-back clause to re-sign England striker Harry Kane should he leave Bayern Munich. (Football.London), external

Kane would have waited until next summer to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer from Spurs if he had been given assurances over a move to Old Trafford. (Mail), external

Real Madrid had put in a £60m bid for Kane before the England captain moved to Bayern Munich this summer while Paris St-Germain also made an approach. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

Tottenham are interested in Ivan Toney with Brentford considering letting the player leave for a fee of £60m. (Mirror), external

