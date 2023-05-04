'I watched the players you see at Celtic now' - McDermott reveals scouting role

New Hibs director of football Brian McDermott says he helped to scout some of Celtic's current players during a stint with the Parkhead club.

"I was at Celtic and I did a lot of video scouting after Covid," said the 62-year-old former Reading and Leeds manager.

"I was at Arsenal for a long time, looking at players all over the world and then I scouted for Celtic watching all the players you see playing for them now.

"There’s some good players that they didn’t get as well, that they couldn’t get over the line.

“I know this market really well and I know this country and I did it quietly. I spoke to the lead guy at Celtic yesterday and said ‘I hope you don’t mind me mentioning Celtic’, because I did it."