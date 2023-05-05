'Villa target former Celtic defender Tierney'

Aston Villa are hoping to battle Newcastle United for the signature of 25-year-old Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, with any transfer resulting in a sell-on fee bonus for Celtic. (Daily Telegraph), external

Crystal Palace scouts attended Hampden Park on Wednesday to watch Mitchel Frame as the 17-year-old left-back scored and starred in Celtic's 6-5 Scottish Youth Cup final victory over Rangers. (Football Scotland), external

Read Friday's Scottish Gossip in full here.