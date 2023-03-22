Watson has all the attributes to be a proper midfield player

Manager Derek McInnes believes youngster David Watson is destined to become captain of Kilmarnock after the18-year-old's impressive midfield display in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.

It was the academy graduate's first league start for the club, and McInnes is excited to see what Watson can achieve moving forwards.

"He captains the 18s, captains the reserves and I’m sure that if he keeps doing what he’s doing, keeps working hard, then he’ll eventually captain Kilmarnock’s first team", McInnes said. "He should be really pleased with his performance.

“Everyone likes to see a youngster come through. David’s one that when we came in last January, we got him training with the first team every day. We feel he needs to be exposed and stretched and his improvement from that is clear.

"He’s playing against good players in training, and that in turn brings his game on. What he has got, to go along with that is good natural ability, a brilliant attitude, second to none, he’s so hard-working. He’s got a lot of attributes to be a proper midfield player. He covers ground well, he’s got a goal in him, he competes well, and lets people know he’s there.

"We didn’t want to put him out on loan [in January] - there were a couple of clubs that asked about him, but we felt he would have a role to play, and you saw from Saturday’s performance how big a role it was."