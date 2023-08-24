'What Antonio does for West Ham works well within that system'

Journalist Phil Parry told The Far Post podcast that West Ham striker Michail Antonio is still a vital part of David Moyes' attack, despite the Jamaica international only scoring five Premier League goals last season: "The reason I think David Moyes likes Antonio is he will put in so much effort.

"He will carry the ball away from the danger area, make a nuisance of himself and try and take West Ham up the park when they they're soaking up pressure. He's very good at that as well.

"He does pose a problem, defenders still have to worry about him. He still can play in behind them."

Antonio opened his account for the season with a fine strike in Sunday's 3-1 win over Chelsea, and Parry believes this could give the 33-year-old momentum to keep performing at a high level.

"It was a really good finish, through the defenders legs, wide of the goalkeeper's dive," he added.

"He'll take a lot of confidence from that.

"There's been question marks about if he gets enough goals, have West Ham got a striker, Ings didn't even come of the bench. What Mickey Antonio does for them works well within that system."

