S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

What a spectacle for the neutral; the two teams at the bottom aiming to fight for survival in the most influential match of the season makes for gripping viewing.

It was antagonising for us Forest fans, to put it lightly.

As the rain poured down relentlessly, Southampton’s survival hopes were progressively washed away in sharp contrast to the fuelling of ours.

While Saints attempted to mount their comeback on several occasions, nervy moments swiftly transitioned into celebratory eruption. Forest continuously bounced back with defensive sturdiness and determination in the final third.

All goalscorers continued on their impressive streaks, as did a threateningly pacey Brennan Johnson. The accumulation of incisive runs, crosses and stunning goals leaves us with high hopes and pride.

Felipe’s somersault, too, proved that his talents truly are limitless.

The Reds put their hearts on the line through an emotional and hugely atmospheric night on the banks of the Trent, edging us closer to safety

The thought of playing our remaining opponents may be stomach churning but there’s evidently still a lot of fight left in us.

Nottingham Forest are accustomed to doing things the most difficult, exciting and rewarding way possible.

