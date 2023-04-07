Beale on Celtic, Raskin, and absence of away fans
- Published
Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been talking to the media before Saturday's crucial Scottish Premiership game with Celtic.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Beale says his side arrive in fine form for what he calls the "biggest test".
Midfielder Nicolas Raskin is fit to play and trained all week.
Rangers have started slow in the last two derbies and that needs to change: "We don’t have time for people to wait." Beale emphasised the need to get closer to Celtic.
It's "obvious" Rangers have to win the game if they want to win the title .
Beale says it is Celtic’s title to lose and that they don’t look like dropping points outwith the derbies.
He would prefer to have away fans at Old Firm games but says they need to just get on with it.