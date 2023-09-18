'Not a delusion of grandeur' - Man Utd should beat Brighton at home
On the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate podcast, Jay Motty from Stretford Paddock refutes the suggestion Manchester United fans are "deluded" to expect victory against Brighton:
"I do not think it is a delusion of grandeur to expect my team to beat Brighton at home. I love Danny Welbeck but he should not be tearing us apart. They are managed by someone who has been at the club for less time than our manager and spent a tenth of what we have spent.
"There are loads of clips about half-hearted pressing and players not busting a gut to get to balls they should be winning. Then, look at the energy from Brighton. That's unforgivable for me.
"It was not good enough - United fans should expect better."