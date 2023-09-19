Andre Onana is confident Manchester United "will get it right" and turn their season around.

With questions raised over the goalkeeper's shot-stopping after conceding 10 goals in United's five Premier League games so far, he also said he has more to give than fancy footwork.

"I don’t think I’m here because I'm good with my feet. First I have to save the goals, that’s why I’m here," he said.

"The most important is the team, we are here to win. If the team needs me with my feet, I will be good with my feet. but it depends on the situation, a high block or a low block.

"Replacing David [De Gea] isn’t something easy. The start of the season is not what we want. It will come, I’m very confident. We all have to step up. We didn’t start well but I'm confident we’ll get it right. When I see how we’re working I’m confident and excited."

The goalkeeper also said he has a good relationship with Harry Maguire after their row in the pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund was back in the spotlight this week: "Harry’s a very good guy, I have a good relationship with him, I spoke to him this morning before we took off.

"What happened there was done straight after the game. I don’t think we have to give too much to what happened, we are big guys and what happened on the pitch stays on the pitch, we have a good relationship."