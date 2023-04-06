'He was a great learner' - mentor McInnes relishing Robson reunion

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has praised Barry Robson’s turnaround at Aberdeen as the sides prepare to meet at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Robson was one of McInnes’ first signings for the Dons in 2013 and later took a coaching role as the pair's working relationship stretched to almost eight years.

Aberdeen have won five of their seven matches under Robson and are now just a point behind Hearts in the race to finish third.

"He was an important team member first and foremost and then he became a member of my staff when I gave him a coaching role,” said McInnes.

"He was a valuable member of my staff, so important to me. He was a great competitor and a great learner. He was full of enthusiasm, particularly on a match day. He was really important for me in the dressing room.

"He's obviously been doing the 18s for a while now and he's been bursting for an opportunity. He's been given this opportunity and he's done very well.

"Looking at Barry and at Aberdeen, I think they're a very good team. They've got good players and for whatever reason, they weren't really getting that consistency but Barry's managed to get a bit of consistency.

"He's kept it simple, pretty basic. It's not 'we're going to do this and that', it's been pretty structured in terms of playing the ball forward, supporting quickly with good energy and physicality.

"I think that is the demand that was set out for them at the start of the season - the holy grail of third place and Europe.

“Aberdeen have invested really well in terms of the squad, they probably spent more in three or four weeks in the summer than I did in eight years - that's a fact."