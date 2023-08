Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brighton are closing in on the signing of Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The 19-year-old Cameroon-born midfielder only made his Lille debut 12 months ago but has forged an impressive reputation.

Providing the deal goes through as hoped, Baleba will fill the hole left by Moises Caicedo’s British record £115m move to Chelsea.

Baleba was on the bench for Lille’s 4-1 defeat by Lorient on Sunday.

