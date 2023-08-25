On the latest episode of the Newcastle United podcast, the team have been discussing Bruno Guimaraes' tweet after Sunday's loss to Manchester City in which he blasted a fan account over what he called "short, stupid memories".

The now-deleted tweet - which expressed how far the Magpies have come in the past 18 months - was a response to the question 'Is it too early in the season to start focusing blame onto individual players?'

The Magpie Channel YouTuber Matty Renton said: "I'm a fan of it in a sense where I think it's good that players can speak how they want to speak, don't be so controlled all the time. He's obviously gone onto delete it because he's thought it's not worth the hassle or the club have said this won't improve things.

"It's a reminder to people that they are human and they will say things on social media.

"It was one game. He might have been off a little bit but he's had niggles. You can't really jump on these player's backs yet, I found it a bit bizarre."

"We have only played two matches of the season ultimately," added BBC Newcastle commentator Matthew Raisbeck.

"That's the overriding point."

