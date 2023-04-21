Despite a chastening defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League, BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath is still confident Manchester United can beat Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Manchester United's 3-0 loss to Sevilla on Thursday night leaves the FA Cup as the sole trophy available for Erik ten Hag's side.

McGrath believes a combination of key players returning and having a point to prove will be enough to help the side advance to the final.

"I really think we're going to have a bit of a reaction" McGrath said on The Devils' Advocate podcast. "I think it's going to be a great game of football."

"Ten Hag is going to get his men in shape. He's got to."

Manchester United will be boosted by the return of Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended for the game in Spain.

Marcus Rashford, who was only fit enough to make a substitute appearance against Sevilla, may be ready to start at Wembley.

