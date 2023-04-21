George ‘frustrated’ top-six finish is not in Livi’s hands

Shamal George is staying positive about Livingston's top-six prospects as they prepare to travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United in their final fixture before the split.

With two spots up for grabs, seventh-place Livi are in a scramble with Hibernian and St Mirren, but need other results to go their way.

"We've got to think positively, we'll focus on ourselves and fingers crossed one of the other teams do us a favour,” goalkeeper George said.

"There is a sense of frustration that it's out of our hands but we can't focus on that, the top six is what we wanted at the start of the season.

“I know the gaffer talks about us staying in the league but with the players we've got in that dressing room, we've got the quality to get into the top six.

"These big-pressure games are what you want to play in, hopefully we come through the other side of it with three points and in the top six.

"Dundee United are a good team with good players, they're a big club so it's not going to be easy, but we're fully focused on trying to get three points."