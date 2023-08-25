Tottenham are at loggerheads with Nottingham Forest over the fee to sign Brennan Johnson, with the East Midlands club unwilling to let the 22-year-old forward leave for anything less than £40m. (Independent), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also interested in signing Johnson and the player is very highly thought of at Stamford Bridge. (Football London), external

Nottingham Forest are set to sign 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos on loan until the end of the season. (Times - subscription required), external

