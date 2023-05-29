Chelsea become the fifth club to be managed by new boss Mauricio Pochettino in his 14 year managerial career.

The 51-year-old first took charge in the dugout at La Liga side Espanyol in 2009, before moving to Premier League sides Southampton and Tottenham, followed most recently by French side Paris Saint-Germain.

In that time Pochettino has racked up 598 matches with 292 wins, giving him a win percentage of 48.8% and a 1.86 points-per-game record.

During his time in charge of Tottenham, the Argentine lead the club to two finals - the League Cup and Champions League - and won his first honours as a manager at PSG by winning the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions.

Pochettino spent six years managing in the Premier League.

He took charge across eight seasons with two different clubs and won 132 of his 256 games - a Premier League win percentage of 51.6%.

