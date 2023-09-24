Livingston 0-3 Celtic: Your views

We asked for your views as 10-man Celtic picked up all three points in Livingston.

John: Easy day at the office for Celtic despite playing for an hour with ten men, Livingston failed to threaten on a pitch Celtic have struggled on in the past.

Chris: Massive result today. The players showed great grit and determination after going down to 10. Another 3 points and a clean sheet. Thought Taylor, O'Riley and Meada were the best players on the pitch today.

Robert: Celtic started positive but there were time when they looked a bit ragged, it's time to play at a pace that suits their skills. Too many slack passes and unforced errors. Time to show just how good they can be. Livingston played well in parts but don’t have the same skills. What they have is height and strength but not enough football skills.