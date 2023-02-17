Ruben Selles says he has "the skills and experience" to be appointed Southampton manager as he prepares to take temporary charge of the Saints at Chelsea on Saturday.

The 39-year-old has coached all over the world and believes what he has achieved has set him up perfectly for this opportunity, even if he has been given no indication by the club as to whether he is even being considered.

"I have been through all levels of football and I am very proud of what I have done," he said. "I have a lot of personal experience and coaching hours so becoming a manager is a natural thing for me.

"I want to be the manager and think I am capable. It's not my decision but I will put in everything that I can while I have the team and the club will decide."

Selles worked in Greece, Spain, Norway, Kazakhstan, Denmark and Russia before arriving in England last summer.

Having been first-team coach under both Ralph Hasenhuttl and Nathan Jones, Selles is unfazed by stepping into the manager's shoes and stressed the role did not affect his demeanour or behaviour.

"I try to do things in the same way otherwise I will not be myself when I communicate decisions," he said. "I am an honest person, so will be that with the players and the media.

"That is the way my parents educated me and I do not know any differently."