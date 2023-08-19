Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji speaking to TNT Sports: "It felt amazing. Newcastle are a great team and it wasn’t easy against them. We did a good job. With the game in Greece the recovery was not as planned and it’s still early but showed a great game today.

"Always as defender it is good to keep a clean sheet. With the ball we played great. Overall we did great and I can’t remember 100% any chance of theirs.

"With John Stones' injury I had two or three training sessions in there and I’m starting to feel pretty comfortable now but I think it’s the fifth position I’ve played in this team now.

"Phil [Foden] is so good with his back to goal. He moves between the spaces as we saw again today and I hope he continues doing it this season."