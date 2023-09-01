Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Matheus Nunes leaving Wolves: "I think when Gary O'Neil first went in, there was a lot of players leaving. Nunes is a big blow for him because he is a very talented player, someone who can control the ball, control midfield areas and O'Neil said he expected him to still be here and now he's gone.

"When you look at where they are they have had a decent enough start, could have easily got points against Manchester United and then they got that win against Everton. They've brought in Tommy Doyle, who has got great talent and that might just fill the void of Nunes.

"They're not miles away at this moment in time from where they were.

"I think Wolves fans would have been worried until they saw that first performance. I think their own performances have changed the perspective at Wolves because of the players and management and the way they have gone about their job so far. I think they've looked good but the worry is still there for the season."

