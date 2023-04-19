Fulham v Leeds: Pick of the stats

Weston Mckennie and Crysencio Summerville

  • Fulham have lost their past two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous nine (W4 D3).

  • Leeds United have lost all five of their league games in London this season, conceding 16 goals in the process. The last time they lost five in a row in a campaign in the capital was in 2020-21, a run which they ended with a 2-1 win at Fulham.

  • Following their 3-2 win at Elland Road in October, the Cottagers are looking to complete the league double over Leeds for the first time since 1959-60, when the Whites were relegated from the top flight.