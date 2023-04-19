Fulham v Leeds: Pick of the stats
Fulham have lost their past two Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous nine (W4 D3).
Leeds United have lost all five of their league games in London this season, conceding 16 goals in the process. The last time they lost five in a row in a campaign in the capital was in 2020-21, a run which they ended with a 2-1 win at Fulham.
Following their 3-2 win at Elland Road in October, the Cottagers are looking to complete the league double over Leeds for the first time since 1959-60, when the Whites were relegated from the top flight.