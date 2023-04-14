Jurgen Klopp is thrilled to welcome Luis Diaz back into the squad for Monday's trip to Leeds, with the Colombia winger likely to start on the bench.

Diaz was a revelation last season after signing from Porto in January 2022, however, he has been out of action since picking up a knee injury at Arsenal last October.

"He is 100% ready in training," said Klopp. "We are really happy to have him back and in the time he's been injured he's developed massively.

"He has really matured and is much more comfortable than he was at the beginning with everything in a new country.

"He is a breath of fresh air in training because he cannot train without a smile on his face. That's something really special."

The 26-year-old managed four goals in 12 appearances before the injury and Klopp expects him to be just as effective when back up to full speed.

"He didn't lose his skills - that's good," he said. "He is absolutely [like having a new player]."