Since the start of last season, Arsenal have scored more Premier League goals from corners than any other side (16), while Tottenham are second in this respect (15).

Tottenham have won just one of their past 30 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D11 L18), and are winless in 12 (D4 L8) since a 3-2 victory in November 2010.

Arsenal have only scored more Premier League home goals against Everton (76) than they have against Tottenham (63), while Spurs have only conceded more away goals against Liverpool (64) than at the Gunners in the competition.