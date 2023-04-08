Analysis: Wolves 1-0 Chelsea

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard is looking to use his short-term role as interim head coach to repair his reputation after damaging sackings as Chelsea's full-time manager and at Everton.

After defeat at Wolves, much better will be required going forward after an underwhelming return to the hot-seat - starting with Wednesday's trip to Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Lampard was originally due to be at the Bernabeu as a television pundit but instead now finds himself plotting to bring down the champions of Europe after his surprise appointment.

Chelsea are in disarray - no wins in four games, no goals in the past three and anchored in mid-table.

If Blues fans were hoping Lampard's return would spark an upturn in results after the dismissal of Graham Potter, they were sadly disappointed.

Chelsea hit the target with just one of their 13 attempts at Molineux.

"It's not where the club wants to be but it's the reality and we have to work through it," said Lampard.

"You have to get to a point where you can move forward. We need to lift it more than we did today."