Celtic 3-2 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers did plenty of things right but it's now no wins in three for Michael Beale against Celtic, including two defeats.

The Ibrox side did not allow Celtic to dominate midfield this time, but were found wanting in the key moments at both ends and will feel aggrieved at Alfredo Morelos' disallowed opener.

The Colombian then passed up a big chance at 1-1 and Rangers did not display the cutting edge of their hosts.

The blunt truth is the difference in a tight contest was costly errors from Ben Davies and John Souttar that undid all the visitors' enterprising play.