'A really difficult decision' - McKinlay

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts' chief executive Andrew McKinlay has explained the reasons behind the decision to sack manager Robbie Neilson.

Steven Naismith has been placed in termporary charge until the end of this season after five defeats in six league games under Neilson.

“Obviously we want to give ourselves the best opportunity in those last seven games in finishing third in the league," McKinlay said. "We know what comes with that and its very important to us. It was a really difficult decision.

“Over the last few weeks the results have been poor but I think the performances have also left a lot to be desired.

“We got to a stage where it was hard to see where we were going to be able to turn it around. A crucial question, although an easy one to ask ourselves on the board but a very difficult one to answer was is it better to stay as we are and see how we get on in those seven games or is it better to make the change now and give ourselves a better opportunity? A very difficult question to answer but we took the decision and we go forward.

“I think its also important to make it really clear my thanks to Robbie and to Lee (McCulloch). Robbie came back to the club around the same time I joined the club so I have worked really closely with him, developed a good relationship with him. These decisions are never nice but it makes it even harder when its someone you like and respect and have a lot of time for.

"I really want to put on record my thanks to Robbie for everything he has done for the club over the last period."