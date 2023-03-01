Sands departs Ibrox with 'many positive memories'

James Sands has thanked Rangers for the “fantastic opportunity to play with a top-notch European team”.

The 21-year-old has returned early to parent club New York City after 41 appearances on loan with the Ibrox club.

“Reaching the Europa League final, playing in the Champions League, and winning the Scottish Cup are just a few of the many positive memories that I will take away with me,” said Sands.

“The level of support from the Rangers fans is second to none.”