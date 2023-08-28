The Magpie Channel TV's Matty Renton believes Newcastle "can go toe-to-toe with anyone" in this season's Champions League.

Eddie Howe's side will find out their group on 31 August, as they prepare to play in that stage of the competition for the first time since the 2002-2003 season.

"I want the big ones, the group of death," he told the Newcastle United Podcast.

"I'm quite confident for the Champions League. I look at it last year and the two Milan clubs in the semi-finals and other teams in and around it and, apart from Real Madrid, I'm not really scared of anyone else.

"I think on the night Newcastle can go toe-to-toe with anyone, especially at St James' Park.

"I think we'll get through the group stages and then we'll need the draw to be kind to us. Anyone apart from Real Madrid, bring it on."

Host Colin White added: "Newcastle would back themselves against anybody. Teams will not want to play against them and their intensity.

"If they do get knocked out I'd back them to win the Europa League anyway."

Listen to the Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast on BBC Sounds