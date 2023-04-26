BBC Radio London's Phil Parry says David Moyes deserves credit for the "tactical acumen" that has turned West Ham's recent form around.

The pressure had been on the Hammers boss as his side sat out of the bottom three only on goal difference, but victory at Bournemouth now pulled them six points clear of the relegaton zone.

Parry told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "When the pressure was on a few weeks ago, Moyes got to a point where he admitted they were in a bit of trouble.

"He stuck with it, he kept faith with his players and he has shown some great tactical acumen. When you see what they did against Arsenal and how he set them up, Michail Antonio’s role was just to get the ball if he could and just run and try to cause havoc.

"The players are buying into it. He is now a lot more relaxed and we will see that coming out in performances. The pressure is off and they are almost there.

"It’s amazing how in three or four weeks everything looks a lot happier."

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "They were in the bottom three at times and when they had to dig in and be resilient to get a result, they did it. You have to give them a lot of credit."

