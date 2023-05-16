A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Last week, in the build-up to Saturday's critical game against Newcastle United at Elland Road, Patrick Bamford deactivated his Twitter account. A compilation of his misses went viral in response to Bamford 'liking' a tweet by former Leeds United player Isaiah Brown. Brown's tweet criticised the opinions of football-based podcasts.

Izzy Brown is a contender for the Whites' worst loan signing of all time. Injured when he arrived, his 11 minutes of normal time was littered with errors. So, it's no wonder his tweet irked some of the fanbase, and Bamford 'liking' it turned attention to the number nine's form.

As Bamford placed the ball on the penalty spot on Saturday, there was a feeling of anguish. This pivotal penalty, with all the accompanying pressure, was not the way to regain confidence. And it might cost Leeds their Premier League place.

After the game, Bamford received online abuse and threats to himself and his family. That is completely unacceptable and there must be accountability for that minority.

Only goals and match-winning performances will stop supporters' acceptable criticism. Bamford's goals promoted Leeds - and he has two games left to be a hero again and silence his critics.