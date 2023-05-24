Ross County 3-3 St Johnstone: What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay points out to BBC Scotland that his side would still have had to win at Rugby Park on Sunday to secure safety from Scottish Premiership relegation even if St Johnstone had not scored a late equaliser in their 3-3 draw in Dingwall.

"It doesn't really change anything in terms of what we need on the final day - we need to go to Kilmarnock and get a result," he says.

"This performance gives us a good platform. I've got a group who are very focused on what they need to do.

"I'm really proud of them to come back from being two goals down and I think it shows the spirit and character of the team.

"They are a credit to this club."

"I thought we started quite well and I'm reasonably happy with the whole first half.

"There are terrific blocks on their line for three chances we had in the first half, so at half-time it was just a case of asking for 10 per cent more energy and we would be fine.

"We lose a really lazy, sloppy tackle for the penalty to go 2-0 down, but the spirit that we showed in the team really gave us the chance to fight back into it again."