Dons duo named in team of midweek

Let's be honest, the team of midweek wouldn't be complete without Graeme Shinnie after his storming performance against St Mirren.

The midfielder was a man on a mission and his double either side of half-time helped power Aberdeen over the finishing line in their pursuit of third place.

Joining Shinnie in Sportscene presenter Jonthan Sutherland's all-star midweek line-up is Dons keeper Kelle Roos.

The Dutchman dealt with four shots on target - albeit against a Saints side who played with 10 men for an hour - to rack up his 13th clean sheet of the season, a total bettered only by Celtic's Joe Hart.