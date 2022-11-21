M﻿cGrath marks 'tough year' with international return

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath was pleased to see his “risky” decision to leave Wigan on loan this summer pay off after making his long-awaited return to the international stage.

The 26-year-old midfielder left St Mirren, where he had scored 17 goals during the 2020-21 season, for League One Wigan in January, but made only four appearances before finding himself surplus to requirements.

McGrath, who returned to Scotland with Dundee United on loan in August, said: “I knew I had to get out and play regular football."

He represented Republic of Ireland for the first time since November last year when manager Stephen Kenny handed him a start in Sunday night’s 1-0 friendly victory in Malta.

“It’s been a tough year," he said.

"﻿I’ve been doing all right back in Scotland where I had done well before, so thankfully Stephen rewarded me with a place and I wanted to show what I could do."

Asked if his difficulties at Wigan had dented his confidence, the midfielder replied: “It can play on your mind. If you spend a few months in the cold, you’re with your thoughts on that.

“I felt I didn’t fall out of form. Any time I played, I thought I played well, so it was one of those ones where it wasn’t in my hands so I couldn’t really blame myself, which was probably a positive.

“I just had to stay positive and when the opportunity to move in the summer came, it was something I wanted to do.

“It was probably a bit of a risky move, but thankfully it has paid off.”

SNS