Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath was pleased to see his “risky” decision to leave Wigan on loan this summer pay off after making his long-awaited return to the international stage.

The 26-year-old midfielder left St Mirren, where he had scored 17 goals during the 2020-21 season, for League One Wigan in January, but made only four appearances before finding himself surplus to requirements.

McGrath, who returned to Scotland with Dundee United on loan in August, said: “I knew I had to get out and play regular football."

He represented Republic of Ireland for the first time since November last year when manager Stephen Kenny handed him a start in Sunday night’s 1-0 friendly victory in Malta.

“It’s been a tough year," he said.

"﻿I’ve been doing all right back in Scotland where I had done well before, so thankfully Stephen rewarded me with a place and I wanted to show what I could do."

Asked if his difficulties at Wigan had dented his confidence, the midfielder replied: “It can play on your mind. If you spend a few months in the cold, you’re with your thoughts on that.

“I felt I didn’t fall out of form. Any time I played, I thought I played well, so it was one of those ones where it wasn’t in my hands so I couldn’t really blame myself, which was probably a positive.

“I just had to stay positive and when the opportunity to move in the summer came, it was something I wanted to do.

“It was probably a bit of a risky move, but thankfully it has paid off.”