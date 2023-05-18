Paris St-Germain want to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, 28, after failing to land the Portugal midfielder last summer, with the latest fee believed to be about £70m. (The Telegraph, external)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also interested in signing Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. The Gunners fear City will be reluctant to do business with them this summer. (Talksport, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's gossip column