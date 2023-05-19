Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Sam Allardyce has been speaking to the media before Leeds' Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Liam Cooper is back and available, but Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams are all out.

With Junior Firpo's suspension, Allardyce is considering changing the system depending on how he thinks West Ham will shape up.

Allardyce hopes social media abuse for Patrick Bamford has galvanised the players but adds: "I fear for our life in social media".

On Bamford, he added: "He's been ok but extremely upset about the situation. He's handled it pretty well."

After recent results, Allarydyce says, "Confidence has grown and application has been applied. We could be better in possession being calmer on the ball, picking out passes and retaining the ball better."

On his future and if he would stay if Leeds were relegated: "I ain't talking about any of that." He does though give a big thank you for the fans for their support.

He said it's a good thing West Ham won last night: "They've got a final to think about. Subconsciously, you never know how it affects players. One would have a worry that you wouldn't want to miss a final. They might be more tentative."

He added: "We're going to have test them as early as we can. The system won't matter unless the players don't play their best. We have to see if there is any legacy from last night and take advantage."

