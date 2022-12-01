Declan Rice says that being substituted in the European Championship final "drives" him on but is happy to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the team if that results in winning the World Cup

T﻿he West Ham midfielder was substituted on 74 minutes for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, missing out on an opportunity to play the whole 120 minutes.

"﻿It drives me on a lot as you obviously don't want to get taken off in any game let alone a final," Rice said.

"Obviously the manager has seen something and that is absolutely fine in that game.

"﻿In terms of the World Cup and a tournament for England we have such good players on the bench that if someone can come on and do something different than I do and it helps the team then I am happy for that. If it means we win or win the World Cup that is all I want to happen."

T﻿he West Ham skipper was taken off on 58 minutes for Kalvin Phillips in England's final group stage game, a 3-0 over Wales. However he is confident of playing every remaining minute in the tournament if required.

He added: "﻿I think that was to maybe manage my load.

"﻿My record for playing games speaks for itself. I have played now consistently for three years 50 to 60 games a season. I keep my body really fresh, recovering the best I can and if I am needed for 90 minutes then I am in a position to do that."