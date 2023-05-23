'They could be a surprise package in the Champions League'
Newcastle United could be a "surprise package" in next season's Champions League, says former Premier League midfielder Neil Lennon.
A point against Leicester City on Monday ensured the Magpies have qualified for Europe's premier club competition.
Former Foxes, Celtic and Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live: "They've had a brilliant season, [and have] some brilliant individuals - but the team as a whole has really been the star.
"You've got to give huge credit to Eddie Howe. They've been good to watch, resilient at times, they've got to a cup final, and I think they could be a surprise package in the Champions League next year.
"They'll invest in the team. I think St James' Park will be a cauldron on a European night, and that will stand them in good stead going into the tournament because they'll need that home support."