Newcastle United could be a "surprise package" in next season's Champions League, says former Premier League midfielder Neil Lennon.

A point against Leicester City on Monday ensured the Magpies have qualified for Europe's premier club competition.

Former Foxes, Celtic and Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon told BBC Radio 5 Live: "They've had a brilliant season, [and have] some brilliant individuals - but the team as a whole has really been the star.

"You've got to give huge credit to Eddie Howe. They've been good to watch, resilient at times, they've got to a cup final, and I think they could be a surprise package in the Champions League next year.

"They'll invest in the team. I think St James' Park will be a cauldron on a European night, and that will stand them in good stead going into the tournament because they'll need that home support."

Listen to the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds