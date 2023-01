Kilmarnock rejig their defence amid four changes from the energy-sapping League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic.

Ryan Alebiosu and Chris Stokes come into the backline, while Liam Polworth returns in midfield and Christian Doidge starts up top.

Of those making way, Liam Donnelly, Lewis Mayo and Ben Chrisene are not in the squad, while striker Kyle Lafferty is on the bench.