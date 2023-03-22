Leeds United can now start to look at those above them in the table after their 4-2 win at Wolves on Saturday.

That's the view of Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"We’re really close to Crystal Palace, who look in terrible form, and we're one point off Wolves with a game in hand.

"So I think you can start looking upwards as opposed to downwards."

That was a sentiment shared by BBC Radio Leeds sports editor Jonny Buchan, who added: "It looks so much better at 14th [in the table], even though it's just a couple of points' difference.

"It's amazing what that can do to the fanbase psychologically - and therefore, I imagine, to Javi Gracia and the players as well."

Having not won away in the league since a 2-1 victory at Anfield in October, BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope feels the Molineux result should give the team confidence before a tough run of fixtures to end the season.

"Now I think they believe they can do it," he said.

"I think you'll see them do it again [win away] and get a surprise somewhere -that's maybe not Bournemouth or West Ham, but maybe one of the big sides.

"They might go and force a result that could really throw the old moggy among the pigeons.

"I think they believe implicitly in what they are being asked to do now, and that's the difference.

"I don't think they've ever thought they wouldn't stay up, but you can tell they have taken this on board wholeheartedly. That, for me, gives them an advantage."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds