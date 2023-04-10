We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Man United fans

Christy: A very dynamic and professional performance from Man United. Annoyingly profligate though. Many players producing solid 7/10 performances. Rashford's injury is a concern. United gathering momentum again.

Tony: Completely one-sided game but United guilty yet again of not killing the match by half-time. We should have been so far out of reach, but Pickford played a blinder to keep the score down.

Alfie: I thought it was a good match and good win but I feel the team rely too much on Rashford. He is an amazing player but we have some real quality in this squad. It was great to see Martial back and fit and if he can stay fit until the end of the season he could be a real key player. It will also be good to have Casemiro back.

Jim: I am still worried that despite a million shots at goal they've only managed two goals. Been the same all season. Why they can't covert more shots to goals I don't know but hope that improves to make these sorts of games a canter to save tired legs!

Everton fans

Viresh: We played like Lampard's Everton. We had 15 shots, only 1 hits the target. Too many mistakes. Not much Possession. If we keep playing like this then there is a full chance we will get relegated. We can't afford to slip up in our next game against Fulham.

Will: We played a lot better than United until we conceded the first goal. After that first goal we completely fell apart. I think switching out Gana for Doucoure would've made a difference.

Andy: I am so tired of us being rubbish year after year. We can't rely on three other teams to be worse than us each season. Something has to change but I don't know what. A lot of players need to take a good look at themselves including DCL who has been a massive let down regardless of injury.