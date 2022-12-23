Lopetegui is optimistic of having both Boubacar Traore and Jonny available after injuries. The rest of the players are also fit but Pedro Neto is out for a "long time".

On facing Frank Lampard, he said: "I think he has developed as a big coach. I knew him when he was a coach of Chelsea and now he’s working in a very good way with Everton. His teams are very remarkable and I know his teams, and it’s going to be a very hard match."

Asked about the challenge of Everton, he replied: "There are a lot of things to overcome. They are a very combative team in the defensive phase and in the offensive phase, they have good players, in all the positions."

On having time to work with the players and areas of improvement, he added: "We have to try to improve our work in both areas because you can play well in the middle of the pitch and you can play well for 10 or 20 minutes, but it isn’t enough. It’s not enough. We have to improve our defensive security and at the same time be able to damage the opponent."